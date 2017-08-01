Oman's DRPIC picks Univation Tech for new polyethylene project

Oman’s Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC) — a joint venture between OQ and Kuwait Petroleum Europe — has picked Univation Technologies’ UNIPOL™ PE Process for the construction of a 480,000 TPY line at DRPIC Petrochemical Complex.



The DRPIC Petrochemical Complex is located in Duqm on the Arabian Sea coast of Oman, approximately 600km south of Muscat.



Following Univation’s involvement, DRPIC will benefit from its conventional and advanced catalyst technology platforms, which include Univation’s ACCLAIM™ HDPE Technology for manufacturing unimodal high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resins.



Univation’s broad product portfolio enables DRPIC with the necessary product flexibility required to satisfy a wide range of specialty as well as large volume applications covering both HDPE and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) markets.



Commenting on the contract, president of Univation Technologies, Dr. Steven Stanley, said: “We are extremely pleased that Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company selected Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Technology in conjunction with the achievement of significant project milestones by the Duqm Petrochemical Project in Oman – even in the midst of a highly challenging global environment.



“Our robust technology pipeline, combined with excellent economies-of-scale, world-class operational performance, and demonstrated product flexibility, make the UNIPOL™ PE Process best-in-class as a licensed PE technology platform.”



According to Dr. Stanley, Univation Technologies will work with DPRIC to deliver the full capability during the design, commissioning, and start-up phases of the plant.



Meanwhile, Dr. Salim Al Huthaili, CEO of DRPIC, said: “A key component of DRPIC realising that strategy will be accessing the flexible production capabilities of our UNIPOL™ PE Process line.”