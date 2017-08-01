RAK Ceramics Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results

RAK Ceramics, which is touted as one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world, has announced its financial results for Q3 2020.

The company's Q3 performance has gained momentum as markets are showing signs of recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The speed and trajectory of demand remains uncertain, however, quarter-on-quarter revenue has increased by 52.1%.

Based on growing market demand, production in the UAE has scaled up to meet demand from Saudi Arabia, with production in India and Bangladesh also resuming in phases.

The tableware business continues to suffer due to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality and airline sectors. Excluding the tableware business, the company noted a total revenue increase by 4.8% year-on-year.

As per its fiscal report for the quarter ended 30 September 2020, the total revenue remained stable and increased by 0.2% year-on-year to $170.3m (AED625.7m) for the quarter, driven by growth in Saudi Arabia and Europe.

The ceramics giant noted tremendous growth in Saudi Arabia, where it positioned itself as a premier product supplier, offering differentiated product lines compared to local manufacturers. Sales improved in the retail channel following the launch of three flagship showrooms. The business continues to roll-out its retail concept through a mix of flagship and dealer-owned showrooms across the kingdom.

Revenue from Saudi Arabia increased by 95.8% year-on-year to $37.5m (AED137.8m) mainly driven by the tiles business.

Commenting on the company's fiscal performance in the third quarter of the year, group chief executive officer of RAK Ceramics, Abdallah Massaad, said: “We have begun to see a return to pre-COVID-19 levels of operations across our global business. While the sanitaryware and tableware business remains impacted, our tiles business has witnessed healthy growth in Europe and Saudi Arabia, leading to an increase in overall revenue.

RAK Ceramics has shown great resilience given the disruptions that the pandemic has brought to our business. There is no escaping that our business was heavily impacted earlier in the year, but we are confident in our ability to adapt, recover and deliver value to our shareholders in the long term. Looking ahead, we will continue to implement initiatives to manage the impact of COVID-19. We also plan to diversify and improve profitability in export markets, while focusing on improving operations in India and Europe.”