Sheikh Hamad reviews construction on Phase 1 of Dibba Fujairah Port

Published: 8 November 2020 - 9:43 a.m.

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, has directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the pace of construction work on Phase 1 of the Dibba Fujairah Port development, to make it a multi-purpose commercial port by the end of 2022.

Phase 1 of the project valued at $217.8m (AED800m) includes the construction of two 650m-long docks with an 18m-depth, as well as cranes with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes per hour.

In the later phases, eight berths will be constructed to meet the requirements of all maritime commercial activities and increase the UAE’s competitiveness in the field of high-capacity ports.

A port for fishermen will also be constructed, enabling them to practice their livelihood.

The project is being implemented by four leading companies in the field of maritime docks, loading machines, and port infrastructure.

The development of the port, which is estimated to cost a total of $435.61m (AED1.6bn), aims to facilitate the transportation of primary materials, to meet growing global demand, as well as the requirements of all types of ships.


[[{"fid":"96400","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

HH Sheikh Hamad visited the port to review its progress, accompanied by the director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, the director of Fujairah Port, Captain Moussa Mourad, and several local officials.

Sheikh Hamad was briefed by the project’s field engineers and officials on their achievements and procedures, as well as their plans to complete the project’s subsequent phases within the planned timeframe.

He then directed them to utilise the global technologies to complete the project, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

