UAE leaders chart path for infrastructure, digital transformation and environmental sustainability

More than 600 ministers and members of the UAE's Executive Councils converged to discuss the country's the path for infrastructure, digital transformation and environmental sustainability over the next 50 years.

The four-day consultation took into account five vital sectors – infrastructure, housing, environment, water and food security, and digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

State-held news agency Wam reports that participants discussed the main proposals and recommendations for developmental initiatives that improve government work, develop the community and leverage the economy during the next development journey.

The meetings resulted in 45 detailed ideas which will be put to public discussions to engage members of the community in the designing process of the next 50-year plan.

Participants stressed the importance of designing a new vision for cities, transportation and urban expansion, and the transformation to smart cities capable of accommodating the large increase in population numbers, in addition to developing new technologies in building and construction by finding innovative solutions to various challenges, identifying opportunities, and developing comprehensive new policies that achieve integration in the work of government entities, and providing accurate data with high speed and quality.

The meeting touched on the challenges facing the housing sector, and the need to develop innovative designs that contribute to providing land and meet future aspirations, relying on best international practices in implementing housing projects and strengthening partnership and integration with leading institutions in the private sector in securing various needs.