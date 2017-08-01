Azizi Developments appoints Mario Associates to provide MEP design review

Published: 9 November 2020 - 2 a.m.

Azizi Developments has appointed Mario Associates to provide MEP design review and advisory services for upcoming additions to its Dubai portfolio.

The mechanical and electrical engineering consultancy will assist on a number fronts, including the review of current and future projects.

Azizi's Executive Director (Engineering division) Mohamed Ragheb Hussein said: "We are pleased to bring on board Mario Associates, a leading, integrative engineering consulting firm, to advise us on our MEP designs for our upcoming projects across Dubai.

"Its involvement will help us leverage cost effective, energy-efficient systems within our building designs while adhering to the highest build quality standards."

Azizi also recently awarded a major value engineering contract to Salama Structural Engineers.

The contract entails value engineering studies for upcoming projects across Dubai, constituting a set of tasks and deliverables, namely reviewing the design criteria to enhance the overall building performance as well as integrating the COBIAX slab system, post-tensioned slabs and the light-weight and composite panel system by replacing blockwork and plaster for all internal partitions.


