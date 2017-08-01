Azizi Developments appoints Mario Associates to provide MEP design review

Azizi Developments has appointed Mario Associates to provide MEP design review and advisory services for upcoming additions to its Dubai portfolio.

The mechanical and electrical engineering consultancy will assist on a number fronts, including the review of current and future projects.

Azizi's Executive Director (Engineering division) Mohamed Ragheb Hussein said: "We are pleased to bring on board Mario Associates, a leading, integrative engineering consulting firm, to advise us on our MEP designs for our upcoming projects across Dubai.

"Its involvement will help us leverage cost effective, energy-efficient systems within our building designs while adhering to the highest build quality standards."

Azizi also recently awarded a major value engineering contract to Salama Structural Engineers.

The contract entails value engineering studies for upcoming projects across Dubai, constituting a set of tasks and deliverables, namely reviewing the design criteria to enhance the overall building performance as well as integrating the COBIAX slab system, post-tensioned slabs and the light-weight and composite panel system by replacing blockwork and plaster for all internal partitions.