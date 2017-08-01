Construction of Saudi's "Durrat Al-Oyoun" project on schedule

Construction and implementation works are progressing on schedule at the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Housing’s “Durrat Al-Oyoun” residential project.

Saudi citizens and beneficiaries received their lands through the kingdom’s ‘Sakani’ programme. Following this, the housing support contracts and the building permits were issued.

Infrastructure works and service sites were completed within days of the project’s launch, which helped speed up the start of construction work for the housing units.

The "Durrat Al-Oyoun" plan is located in the middle of the Oyoun Al-Jawa governorate along the King Abdulaziz and King Salman Roads, which are the main arteries of the governorate.

The project covers a total area of ​​ about 1.5km2 and will provide 1,211 residential plots with an average area of ​​500m2 each.

The project also includes designated spaces for public gardens, commercial services, and public utilities.

[[{"fid":"96419","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Housing aims to increase residential ownership among its citizens to 70% by 2030. More than 58 housing projects at various stages of construction are being developed in various regions of the kingdom.

The programme provides Saudi nationals with access to residential plots, self-construction residential housing, prefabricated housing units, and under construction housing units, among other options.

The Sakani’s digital platforms provide details of the location, features, and prices of the residential units available for immediate and electronic reservation

The programme also offers Saudi citizens who own land the possibility of obtaining a 100% profit-backed real estate loan to build their own homes. It enables Saudi citizens to receive building permits within six months, start constructing within a year, and complete construction of their homes within three years, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

During 2020, the Sakani programme aims to serve more than 300,000 families through various housing solutions, by enabling more than 130,000 families to move into new homes, offering Saudi families more than 90,000 plots of residential land, and constructing more than 100,000 housing units in partnership with real estate developers.