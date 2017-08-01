CW Awards 2020: All the shortlists for the 17 categories

The biggest night in the construction calendar is almost upon us with just one month to go.

Anticipation has been building since the summer, and at last we are ready to toast the industry’s leading lights of the construction sector at the Construction Week Awards 2020 on the 9th December at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.

This year marks the 16th edition of the annual prizegiving, and competition for the coveted honours has proven to be just as fierce as in previous years.

This year, we have been inundated with submissions across all 17 categories despite the turbulence of 2020, paying testament to the respect these prizes have grown to command from professionals working across the sector.

Across our 17 categories, we received 156 nominations from 56 companies, which certainly made it very tricky to decide our shortlist.

We can also reveal the line-up of our independent panel of judges.

They are:

• Sachin Kerur, the head of the Middle East for Reed Smith

• Marcus Taylor, founder of FifthEdge

• Fadi Bayoud, founder and MD of Strategic Anchors

• Dr Yasemin Nielsen, lead of EngD Construction at Heriot-Watt University Dubai and member of the Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction

• Ashley Williams, editor of Construction Week Middle East

• Catherine Workman, head of the Middle East for Pinsent Masons

Myself and our high-profile judges will be meeting on Sunday 15th November to crown our winners and highly commended for all 17 categories, which we will reveal at the awards.

We thank everyone who put their name into the hat for this year’s awards, and wish all nominees the very best of luck.

Without further delay, allow us to introduce the individuals and firms that have made this year’s Construction Week Awards shortlist:

Architecture Firm of the Year

Killa Design

JT & Partners

Studio Toggle

Commercial Project of the Year

Ithra Dubai & ALEC – One Za’abeel

ASGC – Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal

Multiplex Construction LLC – ICD Brookfield Place

Voltas Limited - Conference and Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai

Design Infinity - Provis & Khidmah headquarters

Losberger De Boer - Jeddah Super Dome project.

Orascom Construction - Grand Egyptian Museum

Ibrahim Jaidah Architects & Engineers - Al Fardan Heights development

Construction Executive of the Year

Ali Sajwani - Damac Properties general manager of operations

Richard Stratton - Cundall’s managing director and partner

Saeed Al Abbar - AESG managing director

Osama Bishai - Orascom Construction chief executive officer

Christopher Seymour - Mott MacDonald’s managing director

Rob Davies - Depa Interiors managing director

Ryan Shalabi - Turner and Townsend (T&T)’s director & head of contract services for the Middle East

Consultancy of the Year

Cundall

WSP Middle East

Mott MacDonald

Ramboll

KEO International Consultants

Khatib & Alami

Black & White Engineering

Contractor of the Year

ALEC

China State Construction

ASGC

Douglas OHI

Depa Interiors

Orascom Construction

CSR Initiative of the Year

AESG’s Gender Equality in the Workplace

ACCIONA’s launched a series of environmental campaigns as part of a joint venture with BESIX

Douglas OHI - Autism Awareness & Education Initiative

Design and Build Project of the Year

ALEC – KSA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Al Qana – the waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi

Engineer of the Year

ALEC - Rade Miljanovic

WSP Middle East - Mohamed Hegazy

Black & White Engineering - Jihad Diab

ACCIONA - Luis Clemente

Ramboll - Sachin Sharma

KEO International Consultants - Pahalage Weerasiri De Silva Abeygunawardana

Health and Safety Initiative of the Year

Khansaheb - ‘Aim to be Accident Free’ campaign

Multiplex Construction - Workers’ Rights, Representation and Welfare initiative

China State Construction - Safety Quota System

ALEC - ‘The Rat Protocol’

ASGC - Target Zero initiative

Al Tasnim Group - Hazard Hunt Room initiative

Douglas OHI - ‘It’s Ok’ campaign

Hospitality Project of the Year

ALEC - Jumeirah Living Marina Gate

Bond Interiors - ME by Melia development

JT & Partners - Atoll Resort

Losberger De Boer - MDL Beast project

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) - W Muscat hotel.

ASGC - 25 Hours hotel

Infrastructure Project of the Year

Orascom Construction - Cairo Metro Line

Ithra Dubai and ALEC -assembling the lift of The Link at the One Za’abeel project

ACCIONA - Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 extension

Larsen & Toubro - Al Sharqiyah Expressway in Oman

Kier Construction - Dubai Harbour infrastructure project

Khatib & Alami - Al Mahsama Water Reclamation Plant in Egypt

ASGC - Dubai International Airport’s improvement works

Project Manager of the Year

Scott Abercrombie - Turner & Townsend

Bart Wubben - Muscat Landscaping

Nathan Hones - Carter Associates

Cheng Qianli - China State Construction

Hamed Parnian - Compass Project Consulting

Dr. Fahad Abdullah Al-Yabis - Saudi Aramco

Despina Tampakopoulou – RMJM

Residential Project of the Year

KEO International Consultants - development of Muscat Bay

China State Construction - Five Jumeirah Village Hotel

CallisonRTKL - Miami Beach in design development located on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Studio Toggle - Ternion, a composition of three independent villa based in Kuwait

ALEC - The Residences at Marina Gate I & II and Jumeirah Living Marina Gate

Ithra Dubai - Deira Enrichment Project

U+A - Midtown Development in Dubai

Rising Star of the Year

Calum Perey - Cundall’s structural engineer

Manal Rafique - DutcoTennant LLC’s key account engineer

Dana Al Haremi - Khatib & Alami urban planner

Lama Refaei - KEO International Consultants mechanical engineer

Yahya Kaddoura - Atkins lead design architect

Sub-Consultancy of the Year

Black & White Engineering

Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy

Compass Project Consulting

Sub-Contractor of the Year

Alemco

China State Construction’s MEP division

Voltas Limited

Transgulf Readymix Concrete Company

Allied Vision

Sustainability Initiative of the Year