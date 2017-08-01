CW Awards 2020: All the shortlists for the 17 categories

The biggest night in the construction calendar is almost upon us with just one month to go.
Anticipation has been building since the summer, and at last we are ready to toast the industry’s leading lights of the construction sector at the Construction Week Awards 2020 on the 9th December at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.
This year marks the 16th edition of the annual prizegiving, and competition for the coveted honours has proven to be just as fierce as in previous years.
This year, we have been inundated with submissions across all 17 categories despite the turbulence of 2020, paying testament to the respect these prizes have grown to command from professionals working across the sector.
Across our 17 categories, we received 156 nominations from 56 companies, which certainly made it very tricky to decide our shortlist.
We can also reveal the line-up of our independent panel of judges.
They are:
• Sachin Kerur, the head of the Middle East for Reed Smith
• Marcus Taylor, founder of FifthEdge
• Fadi Bayoud, founder and MD of Strategic Anchors
• Dr Yasemin Nielsen, lead of EngD Construction at Heriot-Watt University Dubai and member of the Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction
• Ashley Williams, editor of Construction Week Middle East
• Catherine Workman, head of the Middle East for Pinsent Masons
Myself and our high-profile judges will be meeting on Sunday 15th November to crown our winners and highly commended for all 17 categories, which we will reveal at the awards.
We thank everyone who put their name into the hat for this year’s awards, and wish all nominees the very best of luck.
Without further delay, allow us to introduce the individuals and firms that have made this year’s Construction Week Awards shortlist:
- Killa Design
- JT & Partners
- Studio Toggle
Commercial Project of the Year
- Ithra Dubai & ALEC – One Za’abeel
- ASGC – Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal
- Multiplex Construction LLC – ICD Brookfield Place
- Voltas Limited - Conference and Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai
- Design Infinity - Provis & Khidmah headquarters
- Losberger De Boer - Jeddah Super Dome project.
- Orascom Construction - Grand Egyptian Museum
- Ibrahim Jaidah Architects & Engineers - Al Fardan Heights development
Construction Executive of the Year
- Ali Sajwani - Damac Properties general manager of operations
- Richard Stratton - Cundall’s managing director and partner
- Saeed Al Abbar - AESG managing director
- Osama Bishai - Orascom Construction chief executive officer
- Christopher Seymour - Mott MacDonald’s managing director
- Rob Davies - Depa Interiors managing director
- Ryan Shalabi - Turner and Townsend (T&T)’s director & head of contract services for the Middle East
- Cundall
- WSP Middle East
- Mott MacDonald
- Ramboll
- KEO International Consultants
- Khatib & Alami
- Black & White Engineering
- ALEC
- China State Construction
- ASGC
- Douglas OHI
- Depa Interiors
- Orascom Construction
- AESG’s Gender Equality in the Workplace
- ACCIONA’s launched a series of environmental campaigns as part of a joint venture with BESIX
- Douglas OHI - Autism Awareness & Education Initiative
Design and Build Project of the Year
- ALEC – KSA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
- Al Qana – the waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi
- ALEC - Rade Miljanovic
- WSP Middle East - Mohamed Hegazy
- Black & White Engineering - Jihad Diab
- ACCIONA - Luis Clemente
- Ramboll - Sachin Sharma
- KEO International Consultants - Pahalage Weerasiri De Silva Abeygunawardana
Health and Safety Initiative of the Year
- Khansaheb - ‘Aim to be Accident Free’ campaign
- Multiplex Construction - Workers’ Rights, Representation and Welfare initiative
- China State Construction - Safety Quota System
- ALEC - ‘The Rat Protocol’
- ASGC - Target Zero initiative
- Al Tasnim Group - Hazard Hunt Room initiative
- Douglas OHI - ‘It’s Ok’ campaign
Hospitality Project of the Year
- ALEC - Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
- Bond Interiors - ME by Melia development
- JT & Partners - Atoll Resort
- Losberger De Boer - MDL Beast project
- Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) - W Muscat hotel.
- ASGC - 25 Hours hotel
Infrastructure Project of the Year
- Orascom Construction - Cairo Metro Line
- Ithra Dubai and ALEC -assembling the lift of The Link at the One Za’abeel project
- ACCIONA - Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 extension
- Larsen & Toubro - Al Sharqiyah Expressway in Oman
- Kier Construction - Dubai Harbour infrastructure project
- Khatib & Alami - Al Mahsama Water Reclamation Plant in Egypt
- ASGC - Dubai International Airport’s improvement works
- Scott Abercrombie - Turner & Townsend
- Bart Wubben - Muscat Landscaping
- Nathan Hones - Carter Associates
- Cheng Qianli - China State Construction
- Hamed Parnian - Compass Project Consulting
- Dr. Fahad Abdullah Al-Yabis - Saudi Aramco
- Despina Tampakopoulou – RMJM
Residential Project of the Year
- KEO International Consultants - development of Muscat Bay
- China State Construction - Five Jumeirah Village Hotel
- CallisonRTKL - Miami Beach in design development located on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
- Studio Toggle - Ternion, a composition of three independent villa based in Kuwait
- ALEC - The Residences at Marina Gate I & II and Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
- Ithra Dubai - Deira Enrichment Project
- U+A - Midtown Development in Dubai
- Calum Perey - Cundall’s structural engineer
- Manal Rafique - DutcoTennant LLC’s key account engineer
- Dana Al Haremi - Khatib & Alami urban planner
- Lama Refaei - KEO International Consultants mechanical engineer
- Yahya Kaddoura - Atkins lead design architect
- Black & White Engineering
- Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy
- Compass Project Consulting
- Alemco
- China State Construction’s MEP division
- Voltas Limited
- Transgulf Readymix Concrete Company
- Allied Vision
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
- AESG
- Enerwhere
- Douglas OHI