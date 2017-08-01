DEWA opens 20 substations with investments of $708m

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated 20 new electricity substations in 2020, as part of its efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency.

The electricty substations include a 400kV substation in Dubai South with a conversion capacity of 2,020MVA, and nineteen 132kV substations in several areas across Dubai with a conversion capacity of 2,700MVA. The total cost of the 20 substations inaugurated in 2020 has reached $708m (AED2.6bn).

Speaking about the new substations, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said: “We are working to meet the growing demand and keep pace with the sustainable development needs of Dubai. These new substations are part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of the power transmission network in the emirate and meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector."

HE Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s total investments in power transmission have reached $3bn (AED11.2bn). This includes $653m (AED2.4bn) for 400kV transmission projects and $2.3bn (AED8.8bn) for132 kV transmission projects. All substations are implemented according to the prescribed standards of quality, efficiency, and safety and use the latest digital technologies.

Commenting on the new substations, executive vice president of transmission power at DEWA, Hussain Lootah, said that implementing the substations in 2020 went according to plans despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. He noted that the total number of 400kV substations in Dubai is 23 with four new substations under construction. The total number of 132 kV substations is 302 substations with 42 substations under construction.

The UAE has maintained its first global ranking for the third consecutive year in Getting Electricity as per the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2020, which measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. DEWA achieved 100% in all of the Getting Electricity indicators, including procedures; time; cost; and reliability of supply and transparency of tariff. The region has displayed the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank’s report.