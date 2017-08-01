Empower awards $44.7m contract to build district cooling plant in Za’abeel

Dubai-based Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has awarded a construction contract with a total value of $44.7m (AED164m) to build its new district cooling plant in Za’abeel, one of the vital districts in Dubai.



The contract was awarded after the completion of shoring and enabling works at the plant site. It comes as a part of Empower’s plan to provide its services to the large and multi-use, existing and under-construction projects in the Za’abeel area.



With a cooling capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT), the new plant will be interconnected with Empower’s existing district cooling plant in DIFC to deliver total cooling energy of 112,000RT.



Phase 1 of the Za’abeel district cooling plant project will be completed by H1 2021.



The contract is the second that Empower had inked in within two months for building new district cooling plants.



Last month the company awarded contracts worth $51.7m (AED190m) for the construction of its district cooling plant, which is being developed at a total cost of $68m (AED250m), in Business Bay.



Commenting on the contract award, Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We have awarded a set of contracts last month for the construction of our fourth district cooling plant in the Business Bay, Dubai, with a cooling capacity of 50,000RT.”



“Our operations are expanding at accelerated pace with focus on vital areas. We have created a robust system to construct and operate district cooling plants according to the highest world-class standards.



“We also keep abreast with all the Dubai future plans, to make sure we are always able to meet the demand from new projects while maintaining the quality of service,” added Bin Shafar.



According to Empower, the design of the new plant meets the highest international construction and designing standards.



Additionally, the company will use Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology that saves fresh water and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technology that reduces the load on state power grid by optimising the inflow and outflow of chilled water during the peak and off-peak hours.



Upon completion, the new plant will serve buildings in the area including Dubai World Trade Centre, and One Za’abeel, which is wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), developed by Ithra Dubai, and being built by ALEC.



Bin Shafar explained: “Our plan is to maximise our district cooling capacity in this area by interconnecting the existing DC plant with the new plant. This will increase the operational efficiency of our systems that will ensure delivery of uninterrupted and high-quality cooling service to our customers.”

Empower has been proceeding with its expansions within a strategic approach by implementing planned sustainable development in accordance with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30%.