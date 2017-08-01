Hill Int'l expands in New York with state engineering licence

Construction
News
Published: 9 November 2020 - 10 a.m.
New York Stock Exchange-listed Hill International — which is providing project management for the Grand Egyptian Museum — has acquired a licensed New York State Engineering corporation to offer its New York City- and State-based clients, resident engineering, and inspection services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Raouf Ghali, CEO of Hill International said: “This licence provides Hill with a significant growth engine in one of our largest US operating regions, while supporting our commitment to client service evolution.”

Hill International has been providing resident engineering and inspection services for infrastructure clients across the US, including work on major aviation, highway and bridge, and rail and transit programs and projects.

However, the company was unable to provide similar services to clients based in New York City and State, due to the lack of a New York State Engineering licence. Having secured the licence, the company will now leverage the best practices and experience from other US infrastructure projects for its projects in the city.

Meanwhile, Gill M S Mosseri, PE, vice president and Hill International’s New York Metro Infrastructure and Operations Manager, said: “The new entity allows us to expand our service offerings, grow our business in New York, and better serve our valued clients.”

“We are extremely excited about expanding our service offerings and having Gill join our Northeast team. I’ve worked with Gill for over 20 years and he has a proven track record of successfully leading organizations and delivering infrastructure projects across the New York Metro area,” said Dominick Fickeria, senior vice president and Northeast regional manager.

Hill International recently secured a contract to provide project management, design review, and implementation supervision services for the New Administrative Capital City and 6th of October City Monorail project, representing the two lines of the $4.5bn Cairo Monorail Project in Egypt.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai receptionist to compete at global contest
    Floating resort furnished by Aston Martin coming to Dubai Marina
      Floating resort furnished by Aston Martin coming to Dubai
        Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Jumeirah GM
          Jumeirah at Etihad Towers GM transfers to Saadiyat Island following Hilton rebrand

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer
                  How Design Studio brought French institution Fouquet's to the Louvre Abu Dhabi
                    What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?