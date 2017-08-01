Hill Int'l expands in New York with state engineering licence

Commenting on the acquisition, Raouf Ghali, CEO of Hill International said: “This licence provides Hill with a significant growth engine in one of our largest US operating regions, while supporting our commitment to client service evolution.”

Hill International has been providing resident engineering and inspection services for infrastructure clients across the US, including work on major aviation, highway and bridge, and rail and transit programs and projects.

However, the company was unable to provide similar services to clients based in New York City and State, due to the lack of a New York State Engineering licence. Having secured the licence, the company will now leverage the best practices and experience from other US infrastructure projects for its projects in the city.

Meanwhile, Gill M S Mosseri, PE, vice president and Hill International’s New York Metro Infrastructure and Operations Manager, said: “The new entity allows us to expand our service offerings, grow our business in New York, and better serve our valued clients.”

“We are extremely excited about expanding our service offerings and having Gill join our Northeast team. I’ve worked with Gill for over 20 years and he has a proven track record of successfully leading organizations and delivering infrastructure projects across the New York Metro area,” said Dominick Fickeria, senior vice president and Northeast regional manager.