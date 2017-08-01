Honeywell and Vertiv to improve sustainability for data centre operations

Honeywell and Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will work together to create integrated solutions to optimize data center sustainability, resiliency and operational performance.

The partnership builds on Honeywell’s building management systems (BMS), operational software, and safety and security products along with Vertiv’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, thermal management, infrastructure monitoring and modular solutions to enable operators of hyperscale, large enterprise, co-location and edge data centers to integrate multiple domains of data within a data centre.

The companies will leverage building-operations data to drive optimization of operations, reducing energy use and costs while improving data center performance and sustainability.

“In the region, organizations across a multitude of industries are actively increasing investments in data centers and cloud computing, in accordance with the priorities of regional governments," said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

"Data centres face similar challenges as other buildings that have disparate systems that were not designed to work together, but they experience these challenges on a greater scale.

“We look forward to collaborating with Vertiv to offer integrated solutions that make it easier for data center operators to distill the mountains of data they pull from their equipment into actions that create more efficient and sustainable operations.”

READ: Shaker Group reports Q3 revenue of SAR $65million

“Business continuity is more critical than ever, with more people working, learning and connecting remotely, driving a simultaneous explosion in data and demand for new data centers. There is need and opportunity for data centers to be more efficient, reliable and sustainable,” said Rob Johnson, CEO at Vertiv.

“Our collaboration with Honeywell will help us to collectively better serve our data center customers. Our offerings complement each other to provide greater value to data center operators.”

In 2018 data centres consumed approximately 1% of the world’s energy use. While the industry has made great strides to reduce and offset energy demands, including increasing the utilization of renewable energy, more work can be done toward a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

The companies’ initial focus will be on micro-grid solutions for data centers to enable more efficient integration of alternative energy sources such as solar arrays, fuel cells and batteries, and to provide a scalable approach for operators to quickly enhance functionality and improve total cost of ownership.

The first offering from the collaboration will be an intelligent power management solution that features an energy resource management and supervisory control system in a single, integrated platform.

Combining energy storage, analytics, forecasting and economic optimization, the solution will provide data centers with intelligent and autonomous selection of energy sources and grid services to operate a data center load and reduce energy costs while maintaining uptime requirements.

The solution can help data centers meet availability requirements while optimizing energy costs, meeting corporate sustainability goals and reducing overall carbon footprint. It will also allow operators to better manage sustainability targets and account for external risk factors such as weather and grid reliability.