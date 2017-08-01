UAE-based Modon Properties has announced the opening of Abu Dhabi's Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District on 10 November.

The destination will offer food and beverage outlets, facilities for sports activities, and other entertainment and leisure features, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

In adherence to the precautionary measures in place for COVID-19, visitors are required to pre-book in advance to enter.

[[{"fid":"96450","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District opens to public [Images: Wam]

Commenting on the destination launch, associate director, delivery of Modon, Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, said: "We are delighted to launch our sports, leisure and entertainment offering on Hudayriyat island, which is a solid new addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism portfolio. Bringing together unique cultural and lifestyle experiences that truly celebrates Abu Dhabi’s rich diversity, we look forward to welcoming visitors to showcase the variety of offerings that will appeal to visitors of all types."

"Hudayriyat’s leisure and entertainment destination reaffirms our leadership’s vision and future development plans for Abu Dhabi, ensuring our city remains at the top of the list as a leading tourist destination. By introducing distinctive attractions that support the tourism sector, we at Modon continue to elevate and build on the capital’s position as one the safest and most attractive cities in the world to visit and live in," Al Zaabi concluded.

[[{"fid":"96451","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Open seven days a week, the destination offers sports fields, jogging tracks, and a range of indoor fitness facilities. Visitors will be able to avail several amenities including a full-size football pitch, tennis, basketball and badminton courts. In addition, visitors will also have access to Hudayriyat Courts, which features a variety of courts for all sports enthusiasts.

Circuit X, which is Abu Dhabi’s newest outdoor adventure hub, part of the destination, will offer experiences for people of all ages. The adventure park features four exhilarating offerings including a BMX Track, Splash Park, High Rope Park and a Skate Park.

[[{"fid":"96452","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Another attraction, the OCR Park, features obstancle courses as the UAE’s biggest permanent obstacle course site.

The district'sas well as wide and well-shaded footpaths. Thealso offers visitors a chance to enjoy cycling on three different trails, each of which are designed for beginners, intermediate and advanced cyclists.

Bab Al Nojoum, which is one among the destination's leisure offerings, provides glamping options 20 minutes away from downtown Abu Dhabi. Bab Al Nojoum will offer standard tents for two, to luxury tents for four, six, or even a two-floor tent providing stargazing experiences with private beach access.

Furthermore, theis located along the waterfront, offering visitors the opportunity to connect with nature and experience Hudayriyat Island in its entirety.

At the heart of the destination lies Marsana, a waterfront promenade that hosts 17 food and beverage outlets. The promenade offers access to a skate park and a children’s splash park and play area, a public beach, an outdoor gym, cycle paths, and a marina with a wooden pier.

Swimming enthusiasts’ will also have free access to the beach at Hudayriyat Beach, which extends over a vast area totalling 24,000m2, 600m of which is dedicated to swimming.

Al Hudayriyat Island is located on the west coast of Abu Dhabi, surrounded by views of the capital’s skyline. The island features a wide range of cultural experiences and environmental features, alongside residential, entertainment and commercial projects.