Manufacturing of the Liebherr Heavy Lift Crane 150000-3000 for Alfa Lift reaches key milestone

Liebherr has achieved a new milestone in the construction of the new Heavy Lift Crane (HLC) 150000-3000: the mechanical connection between the lower slewing column and the machinery frame has been made to create the lower slewing unit of the HLC.

The Heavy-Lift Crane series (HLC) by Liebherr is specially designed for the installation of offshore wind foundations and substations as well as the installation and decommissioning of offshore platforms. In June 2018, Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock GmbH and the Oslo-based company OHT agreed the contract for the Heavy Lift Crane 150000-3000 for Alfa Lift, the worlds’ largest custom-built offshore wind foundation installation vessel. With a maximum lifting capacity of 3,000 tonnes at 30 metres and 1,000 tonnes at 76 metres outreach, the HLC 150000-3000 is ready for a wide range of applications and a key feature of OHT’s Alfa Lift. The Norwegian contractor’s new build vessel, of Ulstein Design, is currently under construction in China, due for delivery next year.

During the manufacturing of the HLC 150000-3000, lowering the machinery frame into the lower slewing column is an important milestone for a crane of this size, establishing the foundation for further processes. The machinery frame is the heart of the Liebherr heavy lift cranes, containing electric motors, the hydraulic pumps and the main switchboards.

The HLC 150000-3000 was realized in close collaboration between OHT and Liebherr.

Daniel Poll, Sales Director of Ship and Offshore Cranes at Liebherr Rostock, emphasises the importance of the collaboration: “Both Liebherr and OHT have great confidence in this close partnership, which is the foundation for the multifunctionality of the HLC 150000-3000. An advantage that can be important in this competitive international market.”

Torgeir E. Ramstad, CEO of OHT, outlines the importance of a holistic approach: “Working in an open and collaborative manner with Liebherr has become an essential element in the development process of Alfa Lift and her onboard equipment. Making sure the operational criteria and limitations of the crane are viewed with a holistic approach, taking into account the vessel’s motion characteristics and capabilities of other mission equipment onboard, is key. Working alongside key suppliers who understand these requirements makes a huge difference in ensuring ultimate success.”

The manufacturing processes are now in the final phase at the Liebherr site in Rostock. Following the electrical and hydraulic connection of the machinery frame and the lower slewing column, the next milestone to reach will be the connection between the upper and the lower slewing unit.