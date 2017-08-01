Muriya’s The Beachfront at Jebel Sifah set for end-2021 completion

Construction work on Oman-based real estate developer Muriya’s The Beachfront at Jebel Sifah’s is well ahead of schedule and is set for completion by the end of 2021.



The project, upon completion, will offer 118 units to homeowners of all nationalities, along with residency on delivery, with 90% of the entire project now being sold out.



The Beachfront has been planned and built according to Jebel Sifah’s operational standards. The project offers a range of one-bedroom twin villas, two- and three-bedroom stand-alone villas, with sea views from private gardens.



Additionally, the project also features spacious townhouses, one-bedroom simplexes, and a variety of luxury amenities.

The Beachfront has been designed across an elevated masterplan that steps up from the beach towards the mountains inland. At the heart of the development is an infinity pool, alongside kids play zones, and outdoor seating areas, with a 550-metre beach promenade spread across the beachfront.



Jebel Sifah is located between the Al Hajjar Mountains and the Arabian Sea. The development features a Harradine designed golf course, a modern marina with superyacht berthing, boutique hotel, restaurants, and freehold residential properties.



The Beachfront has been designed to offer sea view for each unit and comes as an addition to Muriya’s growing portfolio of resort-style developments.



“We have maintained the lowest density development guidelines of 85% and ensured that every property we sell to our clients has amazing views of either the sea, the marina or the golf course along with a multitude of unique amenities,” said Ahmed Dabbous, CEO of Muriya.

He added: “We have made sure to provide the best finishing specs and on-time delivery for all our sold units. Over the past 18 months, we have proudly welcomed some 300 new homeowners to Jebel Sifah delivering their units ahead of time to most of them.”



“The quick sell-out of The Beachfront project is a further testament to the confidence our clients are placing in our destination. With its unique offering of sea views for each property, The Beachfront’s construction is well under way with impressive speed.”



Dabbous added: “Jebel Sifah offers unparalleled wide-open spaces, amazing views for all homes within an incredibly low development density. The continuous and exponential growth of the Jebel Sifah community is solidifying its position as the ultimate Muscat neighbourhood for healthy outdoor living.”