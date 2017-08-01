Panellists discuss robots increasing value in FM operations at ITP event

At the second panel of Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020, which was held on 26 October 2020, panellists agreed that using robots in FM has been on the rise and it has added value to FM operations.

Named as the Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020, the event debated on the use of technology in the FM world. The key topic of discussion at the virtual event was ‘Technology in FM’, which had expert panellists debating on the inherent push driven by the ongoing pandemic in adopting technology for the management and maintenance of the built environment.

The moderator for the event was Sara Momtaz, who has held senior executive positions with Khidmah (subsidiary of Aldar), QBG Facilities Management Group, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (a joint venture Abu Dhabi National Hotels & Compass Group), Damac Holding and the Al Fara’a Group.

Momtaz was joined at the event by panellists Andrea Deutschbein, director FM - soft services, Emaar Malls Group, Javeria Aijaz, director ICT, Farnek, and Tarek Nizameddin, senior executive director - commercial, Ejadah.

Nizameddin believed that robots are the future of the FM industry and will enhance productivity and safety by reducing dependency on labour. He said: "Robots will not replace manpower entirely though. I believe that eventually 30% to 40% of the labour will be replaced with robots.”

When it comes to Ejadah, Nizameddin said that they have invested in security robots which have been deployed in Yas Mall and Global Village. Ejadah’s security management arm Arkan relys on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics to provide security services for its clients. He said: "We are using robotic technology to provide effective security service to our customers.The security robots autonomously patrol defined routes. It can be linked to all existing BMS systems, and can operate independently or be controlled by an operator."

Talking more the use of robots in various spheres of FM industry, Aijaz added: “When we look at technology in FM most of the efficiencies are driven around energy, where smart buildings reduce energy costs. IoT is implemented not only to monitor but control your remote assets making facilities and assets more sustainable. But when we look into automation and robotics, we see most of the business cases applicable in the cleaning and security sectors. Robots not only increase efficiencies through automation of repetitive and manual tasks, eliminating human errors and improving productivity, but more interestingly they can perform rather difficult tasks; tasks which has to be done under high pressure or temperature such as cleaning at height.”

From a value addition perspective, Aijaz refering to Nizameddin's use of security robots, she said that robotics are becoming a part of patrolling operations. She said: "When AI and robotics are used together, robots are not just patrolling but also detecting suspicious activity and sending alert back to the control room." She said that this is the value addition from using robots.

Aijaz added: "When we put robotics in jobs that humans cannot do or are in danger to do, that is where the safety aspect comes in and this is the real value addition." She also said that the FM industry should adopt and integrate these [robotic] solutions in its service delivery model because it helps firms to become more reliable and provide efficient services.

Deutschbein brought to the panellists attention that there were several applications of robots in FM already, but it is important to know where they are best suitable. She elaborated: “Robots are not just useful for soft FM services, but they are also used in landscaping, pest control, waste segregation, high-access cleaning, tank cleaning, etc. However, in order to evaluate where it can be used, you always have to consider the facility itself; that is, the design of the facility, the occupancy of the facility, the size of the facility, among other factors. If I have the opportunity to use an automatic machine or robot in a confined space or in a high-risk task, I will always prefer to use robots rather than risk a human life.”

When Momtaz prodded on whether robotics can be helpful for monitoring and operations only in soft services but when it comes to hard services only monitoring could be possible with current technologies in hand, to which Nizameddin agreed by saying: "I agree to a certain extent that robots will not be able to perform the task on hard services. But when it comes to IoT, machine learning, and big data, hard services will benefit more from it than soft services."

On whether robots will become the norm in the soft services sector, Deutschbein said: "I don't think it will be the new norm but I can see an increase in the use of robots and automatic machines. However, as I said earlier, it all depends on the task that needs to be performed."