PICTURES: Construction of projects in KSA's Yanbu on track

Published: 9 November 2020 - 8:11 a.m.

The chief executive officer of the Royal Commission in Yanbu, Dr Fahd bin Dhaif Allah al-Qurashi, inspected a number of construction and development projects in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Al-Sinaiyah, and reviewed the progress of their work.

The director of Technical Affairs, Eng Ali Al-Fahidi, and the Engineer of the Royal Commission in Yanbu, shared extensive details about the ongoing construction updates with Dr Fahd.

The inspection tour included the construction of a bridge at the intersection of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Road.

Dr Fahd also inspected the project linking the King Abdulaziz Road to the Eastern Region and another project to construct and equip a building, laboratories, and stations for the Protection and Control Department.

The Royal Commission of Yanbu’s CEO also reviewed a project to construct and rehabilitate warehouses for health services programmes.

Dr Fahd also inspected a project to design and construct a station; a project to design, construct, and equip a printing press; as well as a project to construct residential buildings project in the kingdom’s Aziziyah neighbourhood, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

