Podcast: Linesight on catering to KSA's 'data-hungry' market

International construction consultancy, Linesight, is focused on delivering data centre developments throughout the Middle East. Speaking on the latest episode of Construction Week Viewpoint podcast, regional director for Linesight Middle East, Ciaran McCormack shares that the data centre market within the GCC is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3% by 2025.

''This is primarily the result of implementation of new ICT strategies particularly at governmental levels. In addition, the [construction] industry is slowly but surely shifting towards digitalisation. And, this shift has caused further investment towards the region.''

In Q4 2019, Linesight announced a pipeline of (ongoing at the time) data centre projects worth more than $400m (AED1.47bn). Has this number now changed and how has it been impacted in a pandemic scenario?

McCormack responds: ''I won't say that the data centre market is necessarily recession-proof, but the sector is quite resilient and has proved this in the face of COVID-19. We do expect a surge within the region's data centre sector for a post-pandemic scenario as well. UAE is quite busy at present with a number of active data centre projects, and likewise in Bahrain.''

Linesight has been eyeing Saudi Arabia for further data centre projects expansion and - in the process - is growing its active projects to more than $500m (SARbn). As the kingdom focuses on diversifying the economy and reducing its dependency on oil-based revenues, it has marked a shift towards a knowledge and technology-based economy, in line with the Vision 2030.

''Saudi Arabia is showing lots of signs of growth, with the region itself identified as one of the top growing cloud adoption markets. The kingdom's focus on the growth of its digital economy been furthered by governmental support.''

McCormack adds that the kingdom's smart city initiatives, which continue to emphasize the importance of data and communications, are key to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification.

''If we look at the demographics of Saudi Arabia, it's well-publicised that it has a young population. I think two-thirds of its population is under the age of 35, and I would class that as the 'data-hungry' demographic. I believe that by 2022, data consumption in the kingdom will increase by 30%.''

Commenting on Linesight's pipeline for the year and upcoming years, he says: ''It doesn't matter what sector you're in, you would have had to take a serious look at your pipeline in the last eight months, given the current situation. We've had projects that have been substantially revised, projects that have been temporarily suspended as well as projects that have been permanently canned. This has been the shared experience among contractors, clients and consultants like ourselves.''

In addition to delivering data centre projects, Linesight specialises in construction-related cost management and consultancy services. ''We are focused on planning for eventualities and putting contigenices in place, but what we're seeing now is that clients are not able to plan for the future. Particularly, in the commercial space, clients are delaying their expansion plans.

The supply chain network globally and locally is coming under strain and pressure due to the pandemic, contributing to project delays. When we eventually get back to our new norm, clients will inevitably want to get their projects back up and running as soon as possible, adding further distress to the supply chain and creating bottlenecks. The supply chain should be made more robust; there should be a greater emphasis on trying to source materials locally and de-risk the global supply chain. That will be a positive change for local suppliers,'' McCormack concludes.

