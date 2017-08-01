Saudi's "Etmam" announces 5.8km2 residential project in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Developers Services Centre (Etmam) has revealed its the “East Gate” project – its first residential plan for the private sector in the city of Riyadh – which will be constructed on a total area of ​​5.83km2.

The centre aims to ensure that the pace of construction work on residential projects accelerates, thus increasing the total supply volume of housing units annually in order achieve the national goal of increasing ownership of houses among Saudi citizens.

The centre seeks to achieve integration with all parties related to the sector – including real estate developers – by providing its services on its electronic platform.

The “Etmam” centre stated that its residential plans sorting service is the latest service recently launched to the real estate sector, in cooperation with the kingdom’s Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the Real Estate Developers Service Centre aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector and create an attractive environment to boost the volume of investments in the sector, both from within the kingdom and from outside.

Through partnerships and cooperation agreements, the centre connects real estate stakeholders with representatives of concerned authorities, playing the role of a link through which real estate developers can follow up transactions during the various stages of developing a project.

This step embodies the depth of the strategic dimension between the parties represented by the Etmam Centre by providing all services that contribute to the growth of the real estate development sector, facilitating its procedures, accelerating the pace of work, and monitoring achievements within it, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Housing aims to increase residential ownership among its citizens to 70% by 2030. More than 58 housing projects at various stages of construction are being developed in various regions of the kingdom.