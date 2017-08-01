Shaker Group reports Q3 revenue of SAR $65million

Shaker Group has announced revenues of $65million for Q3 2020.

The importer, manufacturer and distributor of air conditioners and home appliances also noted $13million gross profit in Q3 in its latest financial report, a 7.4% increase YoY.

Net profit hit $1.1million in Q3, a significant improvement from a net loss $1.7million in the same period in 2019.

Management attributes stable revenues, the success of its Breakthrough Program turnaround strategy, and ongoing initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic for its profitability during both the third quarter and the nine-month period.

Operational efficiencies and structural changes have been introduced across the business, in line with the Breakthrough Program, which was launched in 2019.

Eng. Azzam Saud Almudaiheem, Chief Executive Officer at Shaker Group, said: “We are very pleased to again report profitability for the most recent quarter, after the first profitable quarter for some time was reported for Q2.

"While the most recent period has not been without its challenges, promising bottom-line performance was driven by stable sales revenue, continued cost reduction initiatives and strict compliance with the operational pillars of our Breakthrough Program, which again demonstrated its value.

"During the third quarter we saw Covid-19 restriction measures eased across the country, which supported improved economic activity and solid purchasing trends across our customer segments. Our Home Appliances portfolio continues to grow, and we have also been pleased to achieve growth in our rojects business.”

“It should be noted that during the latest quarter we experienced challenges to our supply chain resulting from a typhoon in South Korea that affected one of our partner brands. We acted quickly to mitigate the negative impact of this event, safeguarding inventory in a demonstration of the Group’s agility in navigating headwinds.

"This characteristic has been a hallmark of our approach to doing business in 2020. Looking forward, we continue to build resilience into our operating model and manage costs, while broadening and strengthen our portfolio, along with our e-commerce platform, which we expect to grow in importance during the months and years ahead.”

The Board and management have continued to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and put in place mitigating plans.

In the second quarter, a number of the Group’s dealers had to temporarily close showrooms and stores in line with government measures to prevent the spread of the virus, which put pressure on traditional retail sales. As Kingdom-wide curfews eased in the third quarter, showrooms and stores gradually re-opened.

Shaker Group and its dealers were successful in pivoting sales and distribution to alternative channels, alleviating pressure on traditional retail, although some projects faced delays.

With the easing of preventive measures and the gradual return of normal economic activity, sales have generally improved to levels stronger than those achieved in Q3 2019.

Throughout the pandemic, the Group has acted quickly to utilize available private sector support packages, actively manage down fixed and variable costs, shore up working capital, and maintain operations at optimal capacity.

Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Shaker Group, said: "The latest results continue to demonstrate the impact of the Breakthrough Program, and the efficiencies we have built into our operating model.

"Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other disruptions such as supply chain pressures, the Group has remained agile in tackling issues and upheld its capacity to maximize commercial opportunities across the Kingdom. On a year-on-year basis – for both the Q3 and nine-month periods – top- and bottom-line results have improved considerably.

"We have achieved this by an unwavering focus on boosting sales performance at both structural and strategic levels, while keeping close control of costs.”