SirajPower inks two solar power deals with Bin Dasmal Group

UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider SirajPower has signed two solar power deals with UAE-based engineering solutions provider Bin Dasmal Group.

The solar power deals include the installation of two solar rooftop plants at the company’s facilities in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) and Dubai Industrial City.

Through its solar leasing model, SirajPower will bear the installation, operation, and maintenance cost of the 1.6MWp solar rooftop project and pass on the cost savings to Bin Dasmal Group by minimising its electricity bills with zero upfront investment.

Under optimal conditions, the second solar rooftop installation is expected to generate a solar energy output of 2.7GWh.

The solar plant system will reduce nearly 2,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to planting more than 30,000 trees.

Established in 1976, Bin Dasmal Group is one of the leaders in HVAC-R and plumbing; access and storage solutions; lifting supplies and services; as well as building contracting and maintenance services.

Commenting on the solar deals, the chief executive officer of SirajPower, Laurent Longuet told Construction Week, said: “The industrial sector accounts for the largest share of energy consumption of any end-use industry. Because there’s a growth in industrial energy demand, we see a significant number of businesses operating in that sector transitioning to solar energy to maximise their savings on utility bills and environmental conservation.

“We are proud to add Bin Dasmal Group amongst our diverse portfolio of clients. It is a strong local company known for its best business practices as well as their sustainability and CSR initiatives.”

The Bin Dasmal Group stated in a LinkedIn post: “We are pleased to partner with UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider, SirajPower, to reduce our carbon emissions while achieving considerable cost savings as a part of our sustainability initiatives.”