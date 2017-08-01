Speakers wanted for Leaders in Construction Kuwait

We are just under two weeks away until we kick off our annual Leaders in Construction Kuwait conference and we are seeking participants to sit on our two panels.

Set to take place on 17th November from 2pm, the Leaders in Construction Kuwait conference will begin with updates on some of the country’s biggest projects including Al-Shadadiya Industrial Zone, Silk City and the Fahaheel Road Expressway.

The second panel will discuss how Kuwait is supporting Lebanon’s reconstruction of Beirut following the disaster in August 2020. Kuwait is renowned for assisting fellow Arab countries in redeveloping their built environment such as Iraq.

Our Leaders in Construction conferences aim to ignite debate and gather the biggest names from across the region.

This year, we have had around 500+ registrations for each conference such as Leaders UAE and Leaders KSA.

The Leaders in Construction Kuwait conference will be hosted and moderated by Construction Week’s editor Ashley Williams

