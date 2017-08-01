SPWD to construct 850m2 UAQ National theatre

Published: 9 November 2020 - 9:05 a.m.
The Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD) will construct the new building for the Umm Al Quwain National Theatre, which was established in 1978 and has been the focal point of the theatrical and cultural movement within the UAE and abroad

The construction of the building will be funded by a grant offered by HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on land donated by HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

Speaking about the Ruler(s) of Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain's significant support in furthering the project, chairman of the board of the Umm Al Quwain National Theatre, Saeed Salem, said the grant covered the furnishing and equipping of the entire building after construction completion in addition to allocating a deposit for the benefit of the board of the theatre.

The theatre building will include "260 seats, featuring a modern design, and will span a total area of 850m2". The project is slated to achieve completion in 12 months, Salem added.

