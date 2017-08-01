Squire Patton Boggs appoints Ahmed Butt as partner in Riyadh

International law firm Squire Patton Boggs has appointed banking, Islamic finance, and financial services regulatory expert Ahmed Butt — formerly associated with Simmons & Simmons’ — as a partner in its financial services practice based in its Riyadh office.
At Simmons & Simmons, where Butt established the firm’s Riyadh presence, he headed its Middle East banking practice as well as led its Saudi Arabia practice.
Butt specialises in both conventional banking and Islamic finance and advises lenders and borrowers on syndicated financings with cross-border security, including real estate finance, construction finance, asset finance, trade finance, and interbank liquidity loans.
During the current economic situation, Butt has also advised on complex regional debt restructurings impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, global financial crisis, and variation in oil price, in addition to numerous initiatives relating to Saudi Vision 2030.
Butt has experience in financial services regulatory compliance matters in the region, advising US and UK asset managers and investment banks that work with Middle East institutional investors, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds.
A founding member of Hogan Lovells’ Dubai office, Butt also practised in its London office, as part of its transactional banking and Islamic finance teams. In 2011 he worked with Standard Chartered Bank in Dubai as senior legal counsel in its Wholesale Banking and Islamic Banking divisions.
Commenting on Butt’s appointment, Squire Patton Boggs’, head of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Thebity said: “Ahmed is highly regarded in the region for his Islamic finance and broad banking experience. His arrival further strengthens our capabilities for complex financial services transactions and regulatory guidance in the Kingdom, a market of continued strategic investment for the firm.”
In addition to working with clients in Riyadh, Butt will also boost the regional financial services practice, including in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, Campbell Steedman, Dubai managing partner at the company, said: “Our presence in the Middle East is a critical element of our global practice, and we are committed to strategic growth to support our many clients doing business across the region. Ahmed’s experience and connections spanning Riyadh and Dubai make him a perfect fit for our firm.”
Commenting on his move, Butt said: “Squire Patton Boggs has a sterling reputation and deep relationships across the Middle East as one of the region’s longest-standing international firms.”
This year in January, the firm brought on Winston and Strawn’s Dubai office, including its former Middle East managing partner Campbell Steedman, head of Middle East Finance Shibeer Ahmed, and corporate partner Christopher Skipper.
Later in June, construction and arbitration partner Ravinder Bhullar and senior associate Alex Freeman joined the firm’s Dubai office from Dechert, a Philadelphia-based law firm.