Bahrain SCE conducts virtual workshop on waste management

Construction
News
Published: 10 October 2020 - 8 a.m.

Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) has conducted a workshop on the “Management of Industrial Waste Containing Radioactive Materials of Natural Origin”, which was formally opened by the chief executive officer of the SCE, Dr Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina.

The two-day workshop was held within the framework of the technical support cooperation project between the SCE and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A group of IAEA’s waste management experts and specialists, in addition to more than 45 employees of the National Oil and Gas Authority, Electricity and Water Authority, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Bahrain National Gas Company, and Tatweer Petroleum Company, as well as SCE’s employees participated in the workshop.

Dr Bin Daina emphasised the SCE's keenness to enhance the kingdom’s waste management efforts, especially hazardous waste, which, he said, must be dealt with using modern methods that achieve Bahrain’s vision regarding waste management and ensure the preservation of human and environmental safety.

The national workshop was intended to spread awareness among the employees of the concerned entities on the importance of managing industrial waste containing radioactive materials of natural origin.

The workshop also aimed to achieve the objectives of the technical cooperation project between the SCE and the IAEA regarding the development of a national work strategy, in cooperation with the relevant entities, to manage these types of waste in safe and economical ways, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F