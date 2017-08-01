Bahrain SCE conducts virtual workshop on waste management

Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) has conducted a workshop on the “Management of Industrial Waste Containing Radioactive Materials of Natural Origin”, which was formally opened by the chief executive officer of the SCE, Dr Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina.

The two-day workshop was held within the framework of the technical support cooperation project between the SCE and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A group of IAEA’s waste management experts and specialists, in addition to more than 45 employees of the National Oil and Gas Authority, Electricity and Water Authority, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Bahrain National Gas Company, and Tatweer Petroleum Company, as well as SCE’s employees participated in the workshop.

Dr Bin Daina emphasised the SCE's keenness to enhance the kingdom’s waste management efforts, especially hazardous waste, which, he said, must be dealt with using modern methods that achieve Bahrain’s vision regarding waste management and ensure the preservation of human and environmental safety.

The national workshop was intended to spread awareness among the employees of the concerned entities on the importance of managing industrial waste containing radioactive materials of natural origin.

The workshop also aimed to achieve the objectives of the technical cooperation project between the SCE and the IAEA regarding the development of a national work strategy, in cooperation with the relevant entities, to manage these types of waste in safe and economical ways, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.