Breakthroughs in technology will change the way buildings are operated and maintained, says expert

Implementing IoT and automation in the FM and services industry will benefit it from increasing labour costs as well as collaborative networking systems, says Vyshak Gopinath, manager – projects & solutions at Adeptus Technologies. He adds: “Building maintenance and operation will change. Breakthroughs in technology will change the way buildings are operated and maintained. These new technologies will create skill gaps that FM and services industry companies will have to address to maintain the optimal level of business performance.”

In addition, Gopinath says that a manager will develop better understanding of buildings. “The use of the Internet of Things and ambient intelligence will allow managers to develop a much better understanding of how people are using buildings, leading to new maintenance approaches, better designs, and more productive spaces.”

Keeping this philosophy in mind, Adeptus has introduced Building Talkz Xpress, which is an efficient out of the box software application built on the Niagara Framework to extend its service offering in a cost effective manner. Gopinath says: “Now, our clients have the option to select from an Enterprise Level application which is ‘Building Talkz’ and the lighter version ‘Building Talkz Xpress’ to suit their needs. Machine Talkz is another solution available for applying similar logic to heavy equipment, machinery, vehicles and other mobile assets.”

With the ability to store and process data, a number of advanced statistical algorithms, which can perform sophisticated predictive modelling or forecasting of complex machine or human interactions, can now be reliably run, giving the firm the ability to advance machine learning and AI. Various building systems can now be optimised almost near real-time, considering environmental and building usage factors, Gopinath says.

Also, the ongoing pandemic has driven Adeptus’ point in adopting technology. “The pandemic has caused widespread disruption. We make use of smart technologies that enable more efficient facilities management operations and help support a safe and healthy environment.”

Some of the offerings from the firm that are especially useful during such times include– Streamlined remote management of facilities/assets: To remotely monitor and manage buildings and assets from a central hub. With Building Talkz platform, facility/community managers can get full control of their entire property at their fingertips.

Optimising manpower and resources: With Adeptus’ platform, one can access building performance data in real-time, being able to remotely control operations across the portfolio. In addition, optimising field service teams for maintenance and inspection, will be a significant requirement during this crisis and is likely to become a preferred practice, in the future.

Improved air quality/occupancy planning within facilities: Using Building Talkz, one can now link up additional IoT sensors for measuring air quality and occupancy directly and can further refine the ventilation control strategies and prioritise the areas for cleaning. The firm’s platforms built-in ML and AI-driven engine come with system-generated alerts for maintenance activities automatically by continuously monitoring the health and efficiency of various equipment.

Greater ROI

Gopinath says that the costs for IoT and automation technologies have come down drastically and that it is now affordable for building owners or small-scale FM companies with limited number of buildings or equipment. He says: “The return on investment in subscribing to IoT services are much more attractive now, further reducing OPEX.”

Although helpful and cost-effective to FMs, Gopinath believes that these types of systems (and thus buildings) are not truly smart yet because no element of learning is in play. To distinguish this first and necessary step from the ultimate smart buildings, one should talk about quantified buildings. These are buildings that have the capability to describe their behaviour and adapt their responses in effective ways.

He explains: “We can achieve real innovation in FM operations when we integrate various forms of quantifiable systems. Think of cleaning or energy management steered by actual occupancy or building management systems operated based on climatic and air conditions (temperature, humidity, and air quality).”

Gopinath concludes: “It is paramount that machine learning and AI technologies will provide significant value to FMs, allowing identification of correlations, deep analysis and proactive responses (predictive). This could apply in situations such as critical response, energy management, and asset/maintenance intervention.”