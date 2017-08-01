Emirates Group switches to biofuel to power its cabin crew transport buses

Emirates has revealed that nearly a third of its dedicated fleet of transport buses for cabin crew in Dubai will now operate on biofuel. The airline’s contracted service provider, Al Wegdaniyah, has committed to operating all road trips with biodiesel provided by UAE-based Neutral Fuels.

Emirates commissions a fleet of nearly four dozen buses in Dubai alone, to shuttle its cabin crew between their homes and the workplace, clocking an average of 700,000 kilometres in a month. The estimated carbon dioxide savings from this initiative alone is 75,000 kg annually, and the airline continues to work with its other transport suppliers to extend this initiative across the transport fleet.

Karl W. Feilder, CEO of Neutral Fuels, said: "Using biofuel reduces greenhouse gases and other pollutants, and the change can be easily made because switching from fossil fuel to biofuel requires no modification to diesel engines. It has a positive effect on engines because its lubricating properties help prevent premature wear and failure, and it even acts as a detergent in fuel systems, removing sludge deposits which improves efficiency and reduces maintenance costs."

[[{"fid":"68041","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":592,"width":740,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Emirates has a comprehensive fuel efficiency programme that actively investigates and implements ways to reduce unnecessary fuel burn and emissions wherever it is operationally feasible, whether in the air or on the ground. The company is testing electric buses at Dubai International airport to transport its crew between the terminal and aircraft.

Over the years, the airline has invested in electric vehicles for its on-ground operations where feasible. For instance, at its state-of-the-art Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai, which comprises a complex of hangars, workshops, material stores and offices, over 130 electric buggies and 80 electric material handling vehicles including forklifts, are being utilised for day-to-day operations.