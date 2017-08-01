International sustainability companies to participate in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the participation of several international companies in the sustainability sector of this year's WETEX and Dubai Solar Shows.

The 22nd WETEX and fifth Dubai Solar Show will be held virtually for the first time from 26 to 28 October.

During their participation in the first ever carbon neutral 3D virtual exhibition, global firms will highlight the latest innovative solutions in sustainability, which reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment and accelerate the shift towards a green economy.

This is in addition to the latest clean and renewable energy technologies. Seminars during the event will highlight key strategies, initiatives, and programme that support the Sustainable Development Goals around the world in addition to the latest energy and water conservation technologies to protect our natural resources for generations to come.

DEWA will provide a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor to display their products innovatively. To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the exhibition stand, video chat with the exhibitors and review their brochures.

Visitors can also participate in a large number of seminars moderated by prominent experts and specialists from around the world, using the latest smart technologies.