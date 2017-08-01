International sustainability companies to participate in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

Construction
News
Published: 10 October 2020 - 2 a.m.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the participation of several international companies in the sustainability sector of this year's WETEX and Dubai Solar Shows.

The 22nd WETEX and fifth Dubai Solar Show will be held virtually for the first time from 26 to 28 October.

During their participation in the first ever carbon neutral 3D virtual exhibition, global firms will highlight the latest innovative solutions in sustainability, which reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment and accelerate the shift towards a green economy.

This is in addition to the latest clean and renewable energy technologies. Seminars during the event will highlight key strategies, initiatives, and programme that support the Sustainable Development Goals around the world in addition to the latest energy and water conservation technologies to protect our natural resources for generations to come.

DEWA will provide a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor to display their products innovatively. To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the exhibition stand, video chat with the exhibitors and review their brochures.

Visitors can also participate in a large number of seminars moderated by prominent experts and specialists from around the world, using the latest smart technologies.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F