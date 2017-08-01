Construction on Azizi Developments’ Riviera Phase 2 reaches 41%

UAE-based private real estate developer Azizi Developments has completed construction on more than 60% of Phase 1; more than 41% of Phase 2; and more than 22% of Phase 3 of Riviera, its French-Mediterranean-inspired community in the heart of the MBR City residential destination in Dubai.

The waterfront-lifestyle destination, which is part of Meydan, is planned to comprise approximately 16,000 residences that are located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city.

The project is strategically located near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup.

The homes offer views of the city’s skyline and ensure space. They are spread across three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a canal walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a lush-green social space.

Designed to introduce the lifestyle from south-eastern France to Dubai, which is not only about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ – a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit – Riviera intends to be a landmark in Dubai.



Commenting on the progress of construction, the executive director – Engineering Division at Azizi Developments, Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, said: “We are delighted to be completing the first buildings in the first phase by year’s end, with many more to follow within the first quarter of 2021.

“With infrastructure also progressing rapidly, the project’s progress is truly a rewarding sight to behold. Riviera is our pride and joy – seeing it reach completion and turning into a liveable city that will enhance lifestyles for generations to come, fills us all with immense excitement.”