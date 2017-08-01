Equipmake develps electric motors for off-highway vehicles

UK-based electric powertrain company Equipmake has developed a range of electric motors for off-highway vehicles. Equipmake primarily provides EV technology to automotive OEMs and specialist supercar manufacturers, producing everything from electric motors to power electronic systems, all the way up to complete EV drivetrains, while also operating across agriculture, marine, mining and aerospace.

Equipmake’s electric motors can be applied to a vast range of off-highway vehicles, as well as construction equipment, and play a vital role in the development of future autonomous off-highway vehicles too.

Ian Foley, managing director, Equipmake, said: “We are experiencing huge demand from the off-highway industry as manufacturers see the benefits that electrified vehicles can bring, from reduced emissions and noise to increased efficiency and lower running costs. Our electric motors are extremely compact, lightweight yet powerful, which can play a huge role in improving payload too. Factor in the lack of maintenance required compared to traditional diesel machinery, and it is not hard to see why electrification makes so much sense. Equipmake can work with almost any machinery manufacturer to create an entire, tailormade electric powertrain.”

Ian Foley, managing director, Equipmake.

A former Lotus and Benetton F1 engineer, Foley’s research into electric motors and flywheels in the mid-2000s led to him play a key role in the development of Williams F1’s hybrid system, used in the 2009 F1 season. The resulting hybrid flywheel arrangement went on to further success in endurance racing with Porsche and Audi.

The high-speed flywheel developed for the Williams programme was effectively a composite electric motor, which Foley applied to a new design: Equipmake’s APM range of ‘spoke’ electric motors. These are permanent magnet motors that use a spoke architecture (so-called because the magnets are arranged like the spokes of a wheel) to bring a major cooling advantage. Because the motor can be kept cool, it can produce lots of power and torque, use less expensive magnet materials and conventional manufacturing methods, so can be made smaller, lighter and more cost-effective.

Equipmake offers two compact, power dense motors for off-highway applications, which both use the company’s spoke architecture to maximise cooling capability.

The APM 120 has peak power of 125kW at 12,000rpm, continuous power of 75kW and peak torque of 130Nm. Weighing 14kg, it has a power density of just under 9kW per kg. With an integrated gearbox, it measures 200mm in length and 170mm in diameter.

The APM 200 has peak power of 220kW at 10,000rpm, continuous power of 110kW and peak torque of 450Nm. Weighing 40kg, it has a power density of over 5kW per kg. With an integrated gearbox, it measures 247mm in length and 318mm in diameter.

Both motors can be specified with or without an integrated gearbox and can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Equipmake also makes all supporting power control electronics including its own high-performance inverter which incorporates the latest silicon carbide diode technology to improve power capability and enable the inverter to run at high switching frequencies.

“From electric buses to supercars, the APM range of motors has made a step change to the efficiency and performance of our automotive clients’ products. Those same benefits – high power density and light weight, combined with an extremely compact package that includes integrated components such as the inverter and gearbox – are just as relevant to the world of off-highway,” said Foley.