K&A completes Saudi Arabia's Arafat-Taif water tunnel

Construction and engineering consulting firm Khatib & Alami (K&A) have completed the drilling for the Arafat-Taif water transmission tunnel, which is touted to be among the longest water transmission tunnels in the world.

The project has marked completion ahead of schedule despite the challenges associated with the ongoing health crisis, the company noted.

The project is speaheaded by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

The 8.4m tunnel extends 12.5 km and will be used to supply potable and/or desalinated water from Arafat, outside Makkah, to strategic reservoirs in the cities of Taif, Al-Baha, and nearby villages in western Saudi Arabia.

