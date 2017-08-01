K&A completes Saudi Arabia's Arafat-Taif water tunnel

Published: 11 October 2020 - 9:01 a.m.

Construction and engineering consulting firm Khatib & Alami (K&A) have completed the drilling for the Arafat-Taif water transmission tunnel, which is touted to be among the longest water transmission tunnels in the world.

The project has marked completion ahead of schedule despite the challenges associated with the ongoing health crisis, the company noted.

The project is speaheaded by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

The 8.4m tunnel extends 12.5 km and will be used to supply potable and/or desalinated water from Arafat, outside Makkah, to strategic reservoirs in the cities of Taif, Al-Baha, and nearby villages in western Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Khatib & Alami mobilised its experts’ skills and knowledge to the High Relief Committee and Lebanese government authorities, in response to the devastating Beirut port explosion of 4 August, Construction Week reported.


