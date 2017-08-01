Madinah Municipality unveils dome structure for airport roundabout

The Municipality of Madinah Al Munawwarah in Saudi Arabia is improving the aesthetic model of roundabouts located on the Airport Road connecting with the King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Road.



The project is a part of the municipality’s plan to improve the areas surrounding the roundabout, which is being architecturally conceptualised, designed, and implemented, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), reported.



The dome-shaped structure, which will be the centrepiece of the airport roundabout comprises 17 overlapping arcs, including 12 inside and five outside the roundabout with internal heights ranging from 1.6m to 20m.

[[{"fid":"95915","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA","title":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Additionally, inside the dome structure lighting equipment will be fixed that will showcase a lighting programme that could be changed based into different colours based on the occasions, seasons, and events in Madinah.



Currently, works are progressing to prepare the site, which will later be followed by supply and installation of arches, and finally the installation of lights.

According to the municipality, the project will be a permanent fixture in Madinah, and will leave a ‘positive imprint due to the creative and unique design’.

[[{"fid":"95916","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA","title":"madinah-municipality-airport-square-project-SPA","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Earlier this month, the Madinah Municipality revealed the 722,000m2 Yanbu Marina Project — Marsa Yanbu — a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop which was signed by Al-Maqar Company for Development and Al-Bilad Finance Company.

The marina project will be located next to the waterfront of the city of Yanbu Al-Sinaiyah. The project will comprise a five-star hotel, hotel chalets, health resorts, a shopping centre, sales outlets related to heritage activities as well as events and water sports.