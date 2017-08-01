Neutral Fuels partners with Dulsco to recycle waste cooking oil into biofuel

Published: 11 October 2020 - 9 p.m.
By: PMV Staff

UAE-based biofuels producer Neutral Fuels has entered into an exclusive agreement with waste management company Dulsco to recycle all the waste cooking oil Dulsco collects from its customers into biofuel.

Neutral Fuels has developed an app that alerts Dulsco when waste oil is ready for collection from its customers. Using bespoke technology to track and record oil from collection to delivery adds visibility to the whole process and streamlines logistics. Dulsco’s waste oil will be transported in eco-friendly reusable oil containers (ROCs) designed and patented by Neutral Fuels. The ROCs are durable, lightweight, manoeuvrable and able to withstand high temperatures.

This collaboration supports two of UAE's key environmental targets - cutting CO2 emissions by 70% and increasing clean energy use by 50% by 2050; and diverting more than 75% of waste from landfill by 2021.


[[{"fid":"68040","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":592,"width":740,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

David Stockton, CEO, Dulsco, and Karl Feilder, CEO, Neutral Fuels.

David Stockton, CEO, Dulsco, said: "This collaboration will benefit our customers, including hotels, restaurants and malls. Instead of sending their used oil to landfill, customers will appreciate the chance to recycle them locally into biofuel. This will reduce environmental pollution and feed into the country’s circular economy, positioning our customers as environmentally conscious businesses contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals."

Karl Feilder, CEO, Neutral Fuels, said: "We use only local waste oil to make our biofuel; so the more waste oil we have, the more biofuel we can make. Not only is this the most sustainable way to operate a company whose business is cutting CO2 emissions, it also generates in-country value from end to end."

