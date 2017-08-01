Oman’s Al Mouj Muscat unveils new residential neighbourhood

Construction
News
Published: 11 October 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Al Mouj Muscat, Oman-based integrated tourism complex (ITC), which was formed as a public private partnership (PPP) between the UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), and Oman National Investments Development Company (Tanmia), has launched Murooj Lanes, a new residential neighbourhood.

According to Al Mouj Muscat, the Murooj Lanes project has been priced to suit first-time buyers and investors.

Murooj Lanes is located within the Ghadeer District in the heart of Al Mouj Muscat. Part of phase 1 of the development, the project has units ranging from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhouses. It also features modern design, with spacious layouts.

The project shares proximity to cafés and restaurants at The Walk and is located close to the marina and championship golf course.

In addition, it also provides community facilities including a school, nursery, masjid, beach and parks, swimming pools, gyms, cycle as well as jogging lanes.
Commenting of the project’s launch, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, Nasser Al Sheibani, said: “I am excited to announce the launch of Murooj Lanes, a beautifully crafted residential neighbourhood with contemporary urban designed combined with natural landscapes, open spaces, and recreational amenities.”

“Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the overall economy, we have a strong belief that Murooj Lanes will receive an enthusiastic response from the market. This is because Al Mouj Muscat has a track record for creating pioneering places and products,” Al Sheibani added.

In June, this year, Al Mouj Muscat commenced initial construction work at its marina-facing Juman Two apartments.

Located on the Al Mouj Muscat oceanfront, Juman Two is adjacent to promenade cafes and a few minutes stroll to the local parks of Al Mouj Muscat.

