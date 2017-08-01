Podcast: Additive manufacturing gains steam amid COVID-19 - draft

For the most recent episode of Construction Week Viewpoint, we shift the focus onto the additive manufacturing or 3D printing industry as we speak with Neil Harrington, regional director and general manager of Kingsbury Gulf.

[[{"fid":"95934","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Neil Harrington, Regional Director and General Manager, Kingsbury Gulf

Has the [additive manufacturing] industry have had to bear the brunt and challenges associated with the pandemic? Harington tells Construction Week: "The additive manufacturing industry has fared very well despite COVID-19. The focus on flexible manufacturing methods is now at the forefront, especially with conventional manufacturing methods facing real pressure due to issues facing the supply chain, owing to the ongoing crisis. Additive manufacturing is now seen as a credible alternative to this problem."

"We [Kingsbury] deal with a French and German manufacturing base at the moment.

However, we have noted that the supply chain of many of our regional clients has been severely impacted, due to the pandemic."

Much has been discussed and debated about the oft-addressed topic of the 'new normal' and what it entails. Viewing it from a manufacturing lens, Harrington says, "Additive manufacturing has always been seen as a developing and niche market, despite being around for several years. People have now recognised it as a quicker and cheaper way of manufacturing, with the use of fewer materials."

Stating that UAE has been at the forefront in the welding environment for several years, Harrington states that the company will work on shifting focus from welding to a welded part construction process. ''It should be a good and easy transition, and it's something we see a lot of potential in, post-COVID-19.''

