Podcast: Additive manufacturing gains steam amid COVID-19 - draft

Construction
News
Published: 11 October 2020 - 11 a.m.
Several industries' operations and core businesses have been affected negatively, and in some refreshing instances, positively, in the face of COVID-19.

For the most recent episode of Construction Week Viewpoint, we shift the focus onto the additive manufacturing or 3D printing industry as we speak with Neil Harrington, regional director and general manager of Kingsbury Gulf.

[[{"fid":"95934","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Neil Harrington, Regional Director and General Manager, Kingsbury Gulf

Has the [additive manufacturing] industry have had to bear the brunt and challenges associated with the pandemic? Harington tells Construction Week: "The additive manufacturing industry has fared very well despite COVID-19. The focus on flexible manufacturing methods is now at the forefront, especially with conventional manufacturing methods facing real pressure due to issues facing the supply chain, owing to the ongoing crisis. Additive manufacturing is now seen as a credible alternative to this problem."

"We [Kingsbury] deal with a French and German manufacturing base at the moment.

However, we have noted that the supply chain of many of our regional clients has been severely impacted, due to the pandemic."

Much has been discussed and debated about the oft-addressed topic of the 'new normal' and what it entails. Viewing it from a manufacturing lens, Harrington says, "Additive manufacturing has always been seen as a developing and niche market, despite being around for several years. People have now recognised it as a quicker and cheaper way of manufacturing, with the use of fewer materials."

Stating that UAE has been at the forefront in the welding environment for several years, Harrington states that the company will work on shifting focus from welding to a welded part construction process. ''It should be a good and easy transition, and it's something we see a lot of potential in, post-COVID-19.''

Construction Week Viewpoint is a weekly podcast series produced by the Construction Week editorial team and published on SoundCloud and iTunes at noon (GST) every Monday.

Industry experts are regular guests on the show; the weekly bulletin covers a range of pertinent topics specific to construction and real estate sectors across the GCC.

To volunteer yourself or a colleague as a guest speaker on Construction Week Viewpoint, please contact Ashley Williams or Disha Dadlani.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F