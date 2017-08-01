Qiddiya launches first national scholarship programme

The HRDF - Qiddiya Academic Training Program, a 30-month scholarship programme, will provide 1,200 local high school graduates with an opportunity to study for diplomas in Hospitality and Entertainment Management from internationally-renowned universities the kingdom.

The programme covers hospitality courses from HTMi Hotel and Tourism Management Institute in Switzerland, and will be offered at the Higher Institute of Tourism and Hospitality in Riyadh, Jizan and Al Baha.

The agreement was signed by QIC’s chief executive officer, Michael Reininger and HRDF's director-general, Turki Al-Jawini.

“We are committed to building, training and nurturing the future leaders of the kingdom as they set out to explore the exciting fields of hospitality. We launched our inaugural scholarship program in conjunction with General Entertainment Authority (GEA) last year, recruited our second batch of interns in collaboration with The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (MiSK), and now, 1,200 local students will receive scholarships for internationally recognised diplomas, enabling them to explore exciting career opportunities in these developing sectors," said Reininger.

The application process comprises three stages, including online registration, an open day and an in-person interview.

The programme will kick off with the selection of the first cohort of 600 students in October 2020. Post graduation, select students will be given the opportunity to work alongside industry experts at Qiddiya.