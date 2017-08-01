Sharjah Ruler unveils $272.2m Kalba Road, inspects development projects

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, unveiled the Kalba Road and inspected several development projects during his visit to the city of Kalba.

The Kalba Road – which is considered as one of the most prominent development, service and tourism projects launched by the emirate – aims to reduce the travel time between Sharjah and Kalba from 90 minutes to 60 minutes.

The Ruler of Sharjah unveiled a commemorative plaque at the inauguration event to mark the opening of the $272.26m (AED1bn) Kalba Road, which is 26km long and extends from Wadi Al Hilou to The Flag Square in Kalba.

The Kalba Road comprises the Wadi Al Hilou Road, which is 12.5km long, with two double lanes, 26m in width, three intersections, and 10 crossings; as well as the Wadi Madiq Road, which is 8.5km long, includes a two-lane 450m-long mountain tunnel, five crossings, and one intersection.

The Sharjah Ruler also inspected several projects built on both sides of the Kalba Road, including the green spaces forming hanging gardens and a 2km-long Yahar Lagoon project.

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan stopped at Wadi Al Ghail Dam where he was briefed about the projects. He directed officials to develop Wadi Al Ghail and establish a garden and places for camping as well as other mobile food carts and a mountain walkway. He also ordered the planting of a million Sidr trees around the dam and the valley to the summits of the surrounding mountains.

In addition, the Sharjah Ruler also inspected the Kalba Corniche project, which extends over 9.5km, and intends to provide restaurants, shops, recreational facilities, green parks, children's play areas, and other playgrounds.

The project includes 2,200 parking spaces in addition to 85 parking spaces allocated for people with disabilities, 14 pedestrian paths, a park, beaches, an 8km-long garden, and a 7km-long jogging track.

According to the state-run news agency, Wam, the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi; the Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi; the Chairman of the Department of Culture, Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais; the Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji; the Department of Town Planning and Survey’s (DTPS) Khaled bin Butti Al Muhairi; and the Adviser to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi.
