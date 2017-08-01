Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issues Dubai Building Code

Dubai's Executive Council has rubberstamped the Dubai Building Code, which governs construction rules and standards in the Emirate.

The code unifies standards for projects, and Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stated that easing challenges faced by citizens, residents and investors is a top government priority.

The construction industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, with Arabtec's recent decision to liquidate a noteable blot on the industry's landscape.

The revised Dubai Building Code will aim to help ease approval processes from licensing agencies, as well as procedures for consultants, contractors, developers, investors and owners.

By standardising building requirements, the code should also speed up the completion of the design phase of projects.