The new Actros F marks Mercedes-Benz's entry into the world of tractor units above 18 tonnes

The Actros F is developed for customers who are simply looking for a functional truck and don't necessarily need all the innovations present in the most recent Actros generation. They want a truck with an attractive price-performance ratio and the authentic Mercedes-Benz Trucks DNA.

Available in 17 assembly model designations and as a left-hand drive only, the Actros F is suitable as a swap body vehicle, dump truck or silo transporter.

In terms of equipment, the new Actros F comes with a Classic Cockpit as well as conventional glass side mirrors as standard. In combination with the navigation system, climate control and several choices of optional equipment, there's also the addition of the new, user-friendly 10-inch Multimedia Cockpit with multifunction steering wheel in the current Actros generation. The new Predictive Powertrain Control is another optional feature that calibrates the automatic gear shift according to a topography-adapted driving style and therefore enables additional fuel savings in combination with a precisely tuned shifting strategy.

In addition, there are also safety features such as the fifth-generation Active Brake Assist, which has been a standard feature, where required by law, of Actros vehicles, throughout Europe since January 2020, and Lane Keeping Assist. Optionally the new Actros F can also be equipped with Sideguard Assist.

The newly designed cab in the ‘StreamSpace’ or ‘BigSpace’ variants with its 2.5-metre width and 120-mm engine tunnel height offers spaciousness for its class and also allows the driver easy entry and exit with only three steps.

Mercedes Benz will be bringing the new Actros F to market in January 2021 in 24 EU countries and selected non-EU markets.