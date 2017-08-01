Two days to go until the third ep of The Legal Table

Construction
News
Published: 11 October 2020 - 1:45 a.m.

We are just 48 hours away from the third episode of our exclusive webinar series – The Legal Table – with global construction and energy law firm Fenwick Elliott, and you still have time to register to be part of the debate.

Beginning from 2pm (UAE) on Tuesday 13 October, we will be joined once again by Fenwick Elliott’s managing partner (Dubai branch), Ahmed Ibrahim, and partner Patrick Stone.

Ibrahim and Stone will discuss how they have had to adapt as a business in 2020 to address the challenges brought upon by the global pandemic, how fundamental the role of technology has been in communicating with clients, and changes with regards to arbitration.

The webinar is attracting huge interest from across the region’s construction industry, and this is your chance to put your questions to experts within the legal field.

The webinar will be hosted and moderated by Construction Week’s editor Ashley Williams.

For your chance to listen in on the webinar, then please let us know through the registration link.
