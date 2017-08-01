Bahrain holds workshop on use of recycled materials in construction

Construction
News
Published: 12 October 2020 - 8:01 a.m.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs, and Urban Planning has conducted a virtual workshop via Microsoft Teams on the use of treated demolition and construction materials in infrastructure and road construction projects, with the aim of absorbing recycled materials Into various projects supervised by the ministry.

The workshop was held in line with the ministry’s commitment to ensure the use of recyclable materials, in support of the government's initiative to manage waste, including construction and demolition waste.

A number of procedures have been introduced to ensure that recycled materials from demolition and construction waste conform to the approved specifications for use in building layers of roads

The workshop also identified responsibilities related to the various stages of treatment of construction and demolition waste and the approval process for use of recycled material in projects.

The ministry confirmed that it has prepared a comprehensive report on the process of using treated demolition and construction materials in road projects, including recommendations and proposals to achieve the best possible results from the use of these materials in a manner that does not affect the quality of the infrastructure projects.

The ministry’s undersecretary for Municipal Affairs, Eng Sheikh Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; the assistant undersecretary for Engineering Roads, Hoda Abdullah Fakhro; the assistant undersecretary for Joint Municipal Services, Eng Shawqia Humaidan; and the assistant undersecretary for Technical Services, Eng Kazem Ali Abdullatif participated in the workshop, along with specialised directors and a number of the ministry’s engineers, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.


