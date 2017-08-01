BASEC launches cable testing and certification to data communication market

The new service is designed to support the growing transformation of the data communication global market.

The new data communications capability features industry standard testing equipment which will be able to test the performance of a full range of datacoms cables including: CAT 5e, 6, 6A, 7, 7A, and CAT 8.

BASEC's service covers electrical, mechanical, material, chemical and fire performance.

Tony Lioveri, BASEC’s CEO said: “BASEC has been working in partnership with cable manufacturers for nearly 50 years, and has a strong brand and heritage of being the mark of quality & safety, to be able to leverage this cable expertise to the datacoms market is an exciting proposition for BASEC.

"The BASEC brand is established worldwide and is delivered through our regional offices of dedicated teams of technical experts and superior customer care.

"Our goal is to give confidence to end users, manufacturers and rebranders that by using the BASEC mark that they can be assured of guaranteed quality and safety throughout the supply chain.”

Three overarching transmission cable standards have been developed to enable manufactures to comply with application requirements and work to ensure suitable cables are installed:

ISO/IEC 11801 is designed for use within commercial premises in office spaces between 50-50,000 people.

ANSI/TIA 568 is designed to provide recommended design and installation criteria for cabling systems that will support existing and future services.

EN 50173 is consistent with the above, covering the entire channel whilst adopting additional cable specific requirements.

Lioveri added: “We are excited to be expanding into the datacoms market. The enhancement of our facilities demonstrates our long-term commitment to deliver exceptional testing and certification to all customers across multiple markets.”