Camfil and CTT Systems partner to incorporate Ozone and VOC filtration in humidifiers for flights

Camfil has penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CTT Systems to adapt its air filtration technology for aircraft and the aviation industry, primarily to be incorporated in CTT’s humidifier products.

The co-operation aims to explore innovative air filter applications that improve air quality while in flight.

The initial objective is to reduce Ozone and/or Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in the aircraft. By integrating filter technology into the pad module that is aligned with the service interval of the pad material, airlines can rip-and-replace the entire pad module.

CTT has a large installed population of humidifiers in flight deck and crew rests, primarily on Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 aircraft. The pad-filters will be completely interchangeable with the current product line of humidifiers/pads.

“We look forward to work with CTT to develop filters that can add additional value to CTT’s customers and further improve air quality in aircraft," said Mark Simmons, CEO at Camfil.

"We will work very closely with CTT to develop tailor-made filters certified for use in aircraft with very specific, high performance filtration and low pressure drop.”

Without an efficient humidification system, cabin air is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5% RH.

“The premium-air-pad will be developed for our humidifiers in flight deck, crew rest and passenger cabin on Boeing 777X and Airbus A350, as well as for crew rests on the 787, improving air quality without adding extra service or maintenance," said Torbjörn Johansson CEO at CTT Systems.