Emerson expands industrial automation control and software footprint with agreement to acquire Progea Group

Construction
News
Published: 12 October 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
Emerson has completed the acquisition of Progea Group, a provider of industrial internet of things (IIoT), plant analytics, human machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technologies.

The addition of Progea’s capabilities in analytics, industrial visualization and IIoT will build on Emerson’s embedded software and control portfolio for manufacturing, infrastructure and building automation applications and enable customers to streamline comprehensive machine and plant control systems to a single partner.

This acquisition will help bridge a customer technology gap by lowering total cost of ownership and reducing the barriers that come with working across multiple vendors to drive more successful digital transformation and integration.

“The acquisition of Progea strengthens our ability to provide customers with an integrated package of control, visualization and IoT to help our customers improve overall equipment efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.

“Progea’s capability and expertise in machine and plant-level visualization and analytics provide customers with a flexible, scalable solution for their programmable logic controller (PLC) applications in discrete and hybrid markets.”

Progea Group is headquartered in Modena, Italy, with approximately 55 employees.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F