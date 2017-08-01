Emerson expands industrial automation control and software footprint with agreement to acquire Progea Group

The addition of Progea’s capabilities in analytics, industrial visualization and IIoT will build on Emerson’s embedded software and control portfolio for manufacturing, infrastructure and building automation applications and enable customers to streamline comprehensive machine and plant control systems to a single partner.

This acquisition will help bridge a customer technology gap by lowering total cost of ownership and reducing the barriers that come with working across multiple vendors to drive more successful digital transformation and integration.

“The acquisition of Progea strengthens our ability to provide customers with an integrated package of control, visualization and IoT to help our customers improve overall equipment efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.

“Progea’s capability and expertise in machine and plant-level visualization and analytics provide customers with a flexible, scalable solution for their programmable logic controller (PLC) applications in discrete and hybrid markets.”

Progea Group is headquartered in Modena, Italy, with approximately 55 employees.