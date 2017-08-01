External structure of Expo 2020's Monaco Pavilion nearly complete

With one year to go for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai – which will run from 1 October, 2021, to 31 March, 2022 – the Principality of Monaco has revealed facets of its national identity in the construction of its pavilion, located within the Opportunity District of the 4.38km2 Expo site.

The external structure of the Monaco Pavilion is almost complete. Monaco’s gem-like polygonal pavilion has been inspired by the ‘Rock of Monaco’ — a 62m-tall monolith on the Mediterranean coast.

All of the solar panels that make up the ‘Rock of Monaco’ and the cutting of the atypically shaped windows are being finalised. They will be connected to the city of Dubai's grid at the beginning of December, thus starting the process of self-supplying the Pavilion with energy until the opening and throughout the duration of the event.

Architecture firm Aoda, founded by Olivier Deverini, are working alongside OOS on the polygonal and faceted building for the Monegasque pavilion.

On the water supply side, the irrigation, drinking water, and fire-fighting networks have been installed and the landscaping is also being finalised.

Once the core and shell is completed, the pavilion will be closed, tempered, and kept under surveillance until it reopens at the end of May.

The interior scenography, the various elements making up the visiting stations, the wastewater treatment system, and the air compressor will be delivered and installed from June.

The Monaco Pavilion is keen to demonstrate its efforts in the fields of environment and ecology, as well as its savoir-faire in education, construction, and science at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Designed by Facts and Fiction — which is also working on the campus-themed German pavilion — the Monaco pavilion will be showcased under the motto: Monaco 360° - a World of Opportunities.

When the World Expo opens, visitors to the pavilion will be able to visit two exhibitions including the Garden of Opportunities, which is inspired by the spectrum of warm colours of the French Riviera, and a second exhibition showcasing the identity of Monaco and depicting details of the country’s culture and history.