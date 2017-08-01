Final call for The Legal Table webinar with Fenwick Elliott

As we gear up for the third episode of our exclusive webinar series – The Legal Table - with global construction and energy law firm Fenwick Elliott, you still have time to be part of the debate.

Launching from Tuesday 13 October at 2pm (UAE), we will be welcoming back Fenwick Elliott’s managing partner (Dubai branch), Ahmed Ibrahim, and partner Patrick Stone for the webinar to discuss the legal challenges and opportunities for the region’s construction sector.

The Legal Table series has generated huge interest from construction stakeholders with consistently high registration numbers for each episode, and these figures are continuing to climb.

The webinar also gives our viewers the opportunity to get any legal queries off their chest to Ibrahim and Stone, which can be completed during the registration process.

The third episode of The Legal Table will be hosted and moderated by Construction Week’s editor Ashley Williams.

Registration is easy and free-of-charge for the industry. For your chance to listen in on the webinar, then please let us know through the registration link.