LG continues to push its air solutions agenda in the UAE

With physical spaces now either fully open, or experiencing phased re-openings, from major transport hubs, hotels and entertainment venues, to offices and schools – three common challenges remain: operating efficiently, maintaining comfortable environments and instilling a sense of confidence for people to return.



LG Electronics (LG) continues to work alongside its network of partners to not only alleviate such concerns, but also push the boundaries of innovation and create positive business impact, the company stated. Within the UAE’s air purification market (valued at approximately $5m), LG has captured 20% market share this year. Within the cooling equipment market (excluding chillers), valued at $200m in the UAE, LG estimates having captured 23% of the local market over the same time period.



LG’s advanced variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems are currently installed at a number of sites across the Emirates, some of which include: Dubai’s Sustainable City, Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Beach Villas, American University and 410-property Mirfa Beach Villa complex, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s Delhi Private School (DPS) and the Majan Printing Press factory. The company remains at the forefront of the air solutions agenda for many local entities and prides itself on offering a differentiated service in comparison to its competitors.



To ensure thorough standards of service are not only met, but exceeded, since 2010, LG has been training technicians at its state-of-the-art training facility in Jebel Ali. The LG Air Solutions Academy acts as a regional hub for the company, where training programs and workshops are conducted on a regular basis.



In recent months, LG has introduced purification and sterilization kits which can be installed on existing air conditioning units to advance both comfort and indoor air quality. The company has also introduced its Dual Vane and Round Cassette air conditioning units, for more aesthetic-conscious customers who wish to maximize optimal air flow, without impeding on the design of their environment.



At IFA 2020, the company unveiled its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier – a device which harnesses two H13 HEPA filters to offer access to better quality air on-the-go. In the B2B domain, the company has seen particular expressed interest and demand from government bodies and hospitals alike. The device is expected to launch in the UAE in late 2020.



LG has recently strengthened its ties with industry leading bodies, such as ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and REHVA (Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations), to ensure its new products are designed in line with globally-recognized standards.



In response to the pandemic, the company is leveraging secure collaboration tools, ensuring continuity and confidentiality with its high-profile client base remains. To aid better customer care, LG is also delivering real-time monitoring and predictive failure diagnosis services, through cloud-based, non-face-to-face solutions (Total Management System) for service and maintenance. At a global level, the company is preparing to introduce cloud-based smart care solutions which leverage AI for proactive customer engagement.



“At LG, we have a long-standing history of supporting the UAE’s businesses through our diverse portfolio of innovative HVAC solutions. We recognize the complexities of today’s climate, in which decisionmakers are tasked with balancing the comfort and hygiene needs of their end-users, alongside operating with greater efficiency. We remain committed to helping businesses during these times, by offering solutions which prioritize each of these facets with equal measure, while also ensuring to advance our agenda of striving for meaningful innovation, to create positive impact in the country,” said Suraj Kumar, technical manager – Air Solutions, LG Electronics Gulf.