Provis launches proptech app for optimised delivery

Construction
News
Published: 12 October 2020 - 9 a.m.

UAE-based estate management company Provis has launched Provis Connect, a proptech application, designed to optimise service delivery; streamline maintenance management; and enhance customer experience across all its communities.

Provis Connect is a purpose-built application that allows the estate management firm to promptly assign scheduled maintenance tasks as well as those requested by tenants and owners, track their progress, and ensure swift and accurate completion.

The activities include real-time work allocation, scheduling and management of third-party maintenance teams, and also allowing community management teams to verify and rate the performance of onsite maintenance and upkeep.

Speaking about the platform, chief executive officer of Provis, HP Aengaar, said: "Provis Connect will empower our people and contracted facilities management providers to deliver faster and more effective services, in real time, and ensure a coordinated approach to tackling requests from property owners and tenants. Provis is making steady progress in its digital transformation efforts to further elevate service delivery and take customer experience to new heights.”

"We have been successfully testing Provis Connect in some of our managed communities and will soon roll out this innovation across all our portfolio," he added.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Top hospitality industry hires of the week
    Tradeling digital freight deal to open key import lanes between UAE and China
      UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline
        UAE-Israel flights pushed back to January 2021
          Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem gets new general manager

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Tadano GTC-1800EX telescopic boom crawler crane
              Checking Out: One&Only Desaru Coast
                Pictures: The Jekko SPX650 mini crane
                  Photos from the Food People charity evening in aid of Lebanon
                    Pictures: The Mercedes-Benz Actros F