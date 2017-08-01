Provis launches proptech app for optimised delivery

UAE-based estate management company Provis has launched Provis Connect, a proptech application, designed to optimise service delivery; streamline maintenance management; and enhance customer experience across all its communities.

Provis Connect is a purpose-built application that allows the estate management firm to promptly assign scheduled maintenance tasks as well as those requested by tenants and owners, track their progress, and ensure swift and accurate completion.

The activities include real-time work allocation, scheduling and management of third-party maintenance teams, and also allowing community management teams to verify and rate the performance of onsite maintenance and upkeep.

Speaking about the platform, chief executive officer of Provis, HP Aengaar, said: "Provis Connect will empower our people and contracted facilities management providers to deliver faster and more effective services, in real time, and ensure a coordinated approach to tackling requests from property owners and tenants. Provis is making steady progress in its digital transformation efforts to further elevate service delivery and take customer experience to new heights.”

"We have been successfully testing Provis Connect in some of our managed communities and will soon roll out this innovation across all our portfolio," he added.