Provis' new proptech app launched to optimise service delivery

Estate management company Provis has announced the launch of a new Proptech application called ‘Provis Connect’. The end-to-end estate management solution is designed to optimise service delivery, streamline maintenance management and enhance customer experience across all Provis-managed communities.

‘Provis Connect’ is a purpose-built application that allows the estate management firm to promptly assign scheduled maintenance tasks as well as those requested by tenants and owners, track their progress, and ensure their swift and accurate completion. The activities include real-time work allocation, scheduling and management of third-party maintenance teams, and also allowing community management teams to verify and rate the performance of onsite maintenance and upkeep.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said: “‘Provis Connect’ will empower our people and contracted facilities management providers to deliver faster and more effective services, in real time, and ensure a coordinated approach to tackling requests from property owners and tenants. Provis is making steady progress in its digital transformation efforts to further elevate service delivery and take customer experience to new heights.”

He added: “We have been successfully testing ‘Provis Connect’ in some of our managed communities and will soon roll out this innovation across all our portfolio. The introduction of ‘Provis Connect’ will further strengthen our position as a leading technology-driven estate management firm in the UAE.”

Provis was launched in early 2019 by Aldar Properties to disrupt the estate management sector in the UAE. Soon after, the company embarked on a digital transformation journey, launching a number of technology-powered innovations including the Provis Portal and the mobile device enabled Provis App. Both the Portal and the App redefined the way property owners and tenants go about managing their properties.

The company provides property management and owners’ association management and consultancy, sales & leasing services as well as clubhouse and lifestyle management solutions. Today, the estate management firm manages over 30,000 units across both property management and owners’ association management and has sold and leased thousands of properties across the Emirates.