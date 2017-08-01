Saudi's AMAALA appoints Victor Clavell as its chief operating officer

Saudi Arabia’s 3,800km2 AMAALA gigaproject, — the ultra-luxury destination located along the kingdom’s north western coast — led by the Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has appointed Victor Clavell as its chief operating officer.



Joining the AMAALA’s senior leadership team, Clavell will work closely with the CEO, Nicholas Naples to bring the destination to life over the coming years.



Clavell will lead the operations division across the destination and its three communities, including the Triple Bay, The Coastal Development, and The Island.



In a statement, AMAALA, which recently awarded a design and build contract to Tamimi Global Co. for the AMAALA Construction Village, said that Clavell has an innate understanding of the luxury hospitality business.



With a career spanning over 30 years, Clavell has guided the openings of several properties across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Bulgari, W, and EDITION hotels.

He has been known for the ability to turnaround properties and create clear distinction from the competition – a skill that will be crucial in establishing and growing AMAALA as a global destination, the company said.

Commenting on Clavell’s appointment, Naples said: “As we continue AMAALA’s development journey, Victor’s unparalleled knowledge, stellar reputation, and proven ability will prove invaluable in the acceleration and delivery of our operations across the destination.



“His extensive background in the development of iconic properties across the globe perfectly positions him to lead AMAALA’s operations and shepherd the next stages of growth.”



Clavell holds a post-graduate degree in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Barcelona, Spain.



He has also completed Harvard Business School’s programme in Executive Education, Strategy Building & Sustaining Competitive Advantage. A natural linguist, Victor has a native command of English, Spanish, and Catalan, and is also fluent in French and knows conversational Italian.



Talking about his new role, Clavell said: “AMAALA will set new standards for thoughtful luxury, guest experience and sustainable practices.”

“I look forward to working with some of the best talent in the industry as we forge ahead in the realisation of this ambitious vision.”