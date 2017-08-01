Saudi's National Housing Company launches Phase 2 of Murcia project

Riyadh-headquartered National Housing Company – a Saudi Arabia government holding company, wholly owned by the KSA Ministry of Housing – has launched Phase 2 of the Murcia project – “Nasaj Town” in Riyadh.

Phase 2 of the project is one of the under-construction projects that the National Housing Company is implementing as part of a private-public-partnership to provide 690 residential villas to Saudi families.

The Murcia project – which is being implemented by the National Housing Company as a major developer in cooperation with other real estate developers – is located north of Riyadh within the suburb of Al-Jawan along major pivotal roads.

The overall Murcia project extends over an area of ​​more than 5km2 and provides more than 9,000 housing units to accommodate more than 50,000 people.

The built-up area of ​​units in “Nasaj Town” ranges between 277m2 to 281m2, with competitive prices and monthly installments of up to $743 (SAR2,786).

Families wishing to reserve and inspect the units can visit the Comprehensive Housing Centre in Riyadh, the state-run Saudi Press Agency, stated.

“Nasaj Town” is located within the suburb of Al-Jawan, which is characterised by the integration of infrastructure and services, including electricity, water, sewage, drainage, sidewalks and lighting, in addition to the availability of public facilities, green spaces, and gardens.

The National Housing Company aims to provide model residential neighbourhoods that meet citizens' desires to obtain suitable housing with distinctive specifications.